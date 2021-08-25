Cricket-Pakistan coach Misbah tests positive for COVID, will stay behind in Jamaica
Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has tested positive for COVID-19 and will return home from Jamaica only after undergoing a 10-day quarantine period, the country's cricket board (PCB) said on Wednesday.
Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has tested positive for COVID-19 and will return home from Jamaica only after undergoing a 10-day quarantine period, the country's cricket board (PCB) said on Wednesday. The Pakistan squad were due to depart for Lahore later on Wednesday after their two-match test series against the West Indies, which they drew following a 109-run win over the hosts a day earlier.
"Misbah was the only Pakistan squad member who failed two pre-departure PCR tests. All other members will leave Jamaica as per schedule later today (Wednesday)," the PCB said in a statement. "The PCB is constantly in touch with Cricket West Indies who have confirmed that Misbah (who is asymptomatic) will be shifted to another hotel for the 10-day quarantine with a medical specialist assigned to look after his health and wellbeing."
