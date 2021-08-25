Left Menu

Cricket-Pakistan coach Misbah tests positive for COVID, will stay behind in Jamaica

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has tested positive for COVID-19 and will return home from Jamaica only after undergoing a 10-day quarantine period, the country's cricket board (PCB) said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 19:52 IST
Cricket-Pakistan coach Misbah tests positive for COVID, will stay behind in Jamaica

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has tested positive for COVID-19 and will return home from Jamaica only after undergoing a 10-day quarantine period, the country's cricket board (PCB) said on Wednesday. The Pakistan squad were due to depart for Lahore later on Wednesday after their two-match test series against the West Indies, which they drew following a 109-run win over the hosts a day earlier.

"Misbah was the only Pakistan squad member who failed two pre-departure PCR tests. All other members will leave Jamaica as per schedule later today (Wednesday)," the PCB said in a statement. "The PCB is constantly in touch with Cricket West Indies who have confirmed that Misbah (who is asymptomatic) will be shifted to another hotel for the 10-day quarantine with a medical specialist assigned to look after his health and wellbeing."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped the US military

The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped th...

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
4
Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 by Great Place to Work® India

Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's B...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021