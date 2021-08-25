Will decide on participation in Wrestling World C'ships after Friday: Ravi Dahiya

By Vipul Kashyap Tokyo Olympic silver-medallist Ravi Dahiya on Wednesday said that he will decide on his participation in the upcoming Wrestling World Championships after Friday, August 27.

"I have not decided on the participation yet, this decision will be taken by me after the August 27 meeting," Dahiya told ANI. World Wrestling Championships are set to be held in Oslo, Norway from October 2-10.

Ravi Dahiya had won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics after losing to Russia's Zavur Uguev in the finals of Men's freestyle wrestling 57 kg category on August 5. Dahiya cruised into the 57kg final with a series of magnificent wins, but lost 4-7 to Russian Olympic Committee's Zavur Uguev in the summit clash.

On August 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Ravi Dahiya and his coach Anil Maan after the Indian wrestler won the silver medal in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. While congratulating him, PM Modi had said that India is proud of him and his success inspires the entire nation. (ANI)

