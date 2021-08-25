The following are the top/expected stories at 2115 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Day 1 of the third Test between India and England at Leeds.

*Press conference copies after the end of day's play at Leeds.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-ENG-LD TEA 3rd Test: Anderson and Co skittle India out for 78, England 21 for no loss at tea Leeds, Aug 25 (PTI) James Anderson rocked the top-order in an early morning spell as India got a rude jolt from a disciplined England pace attack which shot the visitors out for a paltry 78 on the first day of the third Test here on Wednesday.

SPO-BAD-SUDIRMAN-DRAW India handed tough draw in Sudirman Cup New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) India have been drawn with top seeds and defending champions China, Thailand and hosts Finland for the upcoming Sudirman Cup badminton tournament, making it a tough Group A for the side to negotiate.

SPO-CRI-PAK-MISBAH-VIRUS Pakistan head coach Misbah tests positive for COVID-19, will quarantine in WI for 10 days Kingston, Aug 25 (PTI) Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has tested positive for COVID-19 and will stay here in quarantine for the next 10 days even as the rest of the squad flies out to Lahore after completing a Test and T20 series.

SPO-WREST-RAVI-WORLDS Olympic silver medallist Ravi Dahiya to miss World Championship By Amanpreet Singh New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) Olympic silver medallist Ravi Dahiya says he has decided to give the upcoming wrestling World Championship a miss since he did not get time to prepare for the selection trials that WFI is organising next week to pick the Indian team for the prestigious tournament. SPO-CRI-ICC-WTC-RANKING India lead WTC table with 14 points Dubai, Aug 25 (PTI) The Indian cricket team took the top spot in the latest World Test Championship standings with 14 points after its massive 151-run victory over England in the second game of an ongoing five-match series.

SPO-TENNIS-OPEN-IND Nagal, Ramkumar bite dust in US Open qualifiers New York, Aug 25 (PTI) Indian tennis players' struggle at the Grand Slam events continued as both Sumit Nagal and Ramkumar Ramanathan lost their respective first round singles matches to make an exit from the US Open qualifiers, here.

SPO-CRI-GAVASKAR-NASSER I would be very upset if my generation is talked about as one which got bullied: Gavaskar to Hussain New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) The legendary Sunil Gavaskar on Wednesday rebuked former England captain Nasser Hussain for his assertion that Indian cricket teams of the bygone era were easily bullied unlike the current side under Virat Kohli.

SPO-CRI-IPL-RR-SHAMSI Rajasthan Royals announce signing of world no 1 T20 bowler Tabraiz Shamsi New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday roped in South Africa's left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi for the remainder of IPL scheduled to be held in the UAE from September 19. SPO-TT-LD IND Sathiyan wins ITTF Czech Open title Olomouc (Czech Republic), Aug 25 (PTI) Star Indian paddler G Sathiyan on Wednesday notched up a dominating 4-0 win over Yevhen Pryshchepa of Ukraine in the summit clash to claim the men's singles title at the ITTF Czech International Open.

SPO-CRI-IPL-RCB-REPLACEMENT RCB signs Englishman George Garton as replacement for Kane Richardson New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday roped in English fast bowler George Garton as a replacement for Australian pacer Kane Richardson for the remainder of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season in the UAE. SPO-FOOT-ISL-SCEB East Bengal, SCL end fight, agree to play ISL after Mamata's intervention Kolkata, Aug 25 (PTI) West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday brokered peace between the warring East Bengal and their investors Shree Cement Limited and announced that the red-and-gold outfit would play in the upcoming Indian Super League, ending months of uncertainty.

SPO-ATH-SHAILI My mother sent me to Bengaluru alone when people advised against it: Shaili New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) Shaili Singh's progress as an athlete has a lot to do with her coach Robert Bobby George but it was her ''strong and determined'' mother, who helped her daughter take first big leap when she sent her to Bengaluru for training, much against the 'advise' of well-wishers. SPO-BOX-ASIAN-IND Three Indians in finals of Asian junior boxing in Dubai New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) Three Indian boxers advanced to the finals of the Asian junior championships after notching up comprehensive victories in their last-four stage clashes in Dubai.

SPO-CRI-IND-ENG-HOSTILITY Indian and England players exchanged verbal volleys at Lord's Long Room: Report London, Aug 25 (PTI) India and England cricketers had an hostile exchange of words in the Lord's Long Room following on-field arguments on the third day of the second Test which the visitors won by 151 runs, a media report has claimed.

SPO-CRI-WOM-IND-AUS-SCHEDULE COVID-19: Indian women's cricket team's schedule for Australia could be altered Sydney, Aug 25 (PTI) The Indian women cricket team's schedule for the upcoming tour of Australia could be altered due to the border restriction and COVID-19 lockdowns in Sydney and Melbourne, according to a media report.

SPO-PARALYMPICS-BAD-BHAGAT Pramod Bhagat seeks missing Paralympic gold medal By Amit Kumar Das New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) World no. 1 Indian para shuttler Pramod Bhagat believes he has the ''strongest mindset on the planet'' and is aiming to return with two gold medals from the Tokyo Paralympics to complete his illustrious trophy cabinet.

SPO-CRI-JAMIESON-KOHLI Kohli is a lovely, welcoming guy who is passionate about winning: Jamieson Auckland, Aug 25 (PTI) Virat Kohli is intense and aggressive on the field but off it he is nice and welcoming, according to his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate New Zealand pacer Kyle Jameison.

