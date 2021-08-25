Run-machine Kohli goes past 50 innings without registering ton in international cricket

Left Menu

Virat Kohli might be seen as one of the best batsmen to ever grace the game, but the India skipper has now gone past 50 innings in international cricket without scoring a hundred.

ANI | Headingley | Updated: 25-08-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 22:27 IST
India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Virat Kohli might be seen as one of the best batsmen to ever grace the game, but the India skipper has now gone past 50 innings in international cricket without scoring a hundred. Kohli's last hundred came way back in 2019 during the day-night Test against Bangladesh and ever since then, he has not gone past the three-figure mark across all formats.

In the ongoing Headingley Test against England, on the final delivery of the 11th over, Kohli went for a checked cover-drive, but he only managed to get a thick outside edge and Buttler held on to a simple catch. So far in the series against England, Kohli has batted in four innings, managing to score just 69 runs with his best score coming in the first innings of the Lord's Test wherein he registered 42 runs.

Kohli's dismissals in the ongoing series have become a huge reason to worry as he is being dismissed in the same manner, knicking the ball outside off and handing catches to either the wicketkeeper or slip-cordon. England pacers James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Sam Curran, and Craig Overton hunted in a pack as India was bundled out for 78 in the first innings in the second session of the opening day of the ongoing third Test here at Headingley, Leeds on Wednesday. Anderson and Overton scalped three wickets each while Ollie Robinson and Sam Curran took two wickets each.

Resuming at 56/4 after lunch, India once again got off to a bad start as Rishabh Pant (2) failed to get going and he was sent back to the pavilion by Ollie Robinson. This brought Ravindra Jadeja to the middle. The short ball once again led to the downfall of Rohit Sharma (19) and India were left staring down the barrel at 67/6. Mohammed Shami (0), Ravindra Jadeja (4), Jasprit Bumrah (0), and Mohammed Siraj (3) failed to get going and India was bundled out for 78 inside 41 overs.

Earlier, James Anderson had made the ball talk as he dismissed KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli in the first session of the opening day. Ollie Robinson also struck in the opening session as he removed Ajinkya Rahane (18) on the cusp of lunch break and the visitors were left reeling. At lunch interval, India's score was 56/4 with Rohit (15*) unbeaten at the crease. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

