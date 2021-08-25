Sports News Roundup: Djokovic gets second bite at history in the Big Apple; Serena Williams withdraws from U.S. Open due to torn hamstring and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Osaka's uneven play casts shadow over latest U.S. Open bid

Questions abound as Naomi Osaka prepares to mount a title defence at the U.S. Open following a series of lacklustre performances since she returned to the game after stepping away to focus on her mental health. Osaka shot to global fame on the back of her four Grand Slam titles and support of racial justice causes, with many seeing the hard-hitting 23-year-old as the heir apparent to Serena Williams.

Tennis-Djokovic gets second bite at history in the Big Apple

After an Olympic stumble Novak Djokovic will get a second bite at history in the Big Apple with a calendar year Grand Slam there for the taking at the U.S. Open. Having seen his bid for a Golden Slam - Olympic gold and four slams in the same year - wilt in the Tokyo heat, Djokovic arrives in New York positioned to become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win the Australian and French Open titles plus Wimbledon and the U.S. Open in the same year.

Swimming-Relieved Rickard hopes doping ordeal can help other athletes

Former world champion swimmer Brenton Rickard expressed relief after Olympic authorities withdrew from a doping case against him, and said he hoped his ordeal would help fine-tune a testing system to better weed out innocent athletes from guilty ones. In a case that could have seen Australia stripped of Olympic medals for the first time, Rickard tested positive for Furosemide after a re-analysis of a sample he gave at the 2012 London Olympics found trace amounts of the banned diuretic and masking agent.

Tennis-Serena Williams withdraws from U.S. Open due to torn hamstring

Serena Williams has withdrawn from next week's U.S. Open after the American said on Wednesday that her torn hamstring had not completely healed ahead of the final Grand Slam of the year.

Williams, a six-times winner at Flushing Meadows, has had an injury-marred season and limped out of her first-round match at Wimbledon in tears due to the leg injury.

MLB roundup: Orioles' skid hits 19 with loss to Angels

Jo Adell delivered his second four-RBI game in a week to help the visiting Los Angeles Angels earn a 14-8 win on Tuesday night and send the Baltimore Orioles to their 19th consecutive loss. It's the longest losing streak in the majors since the Kansas City Royals also dropped 19 in a row in 2005.

Athletics: Sprint queen Thompson-Herah has eye on long-standing women's 100m record

Sprint queen Elaine Thompson-Herah says she has set her sights on lowering the long-standing record for the women's 100 metres, believing it is now within reach. The Jamaican won gold in both the 100m and 200m at the Tokyo Games in the last month, but made an even bigger statement at the weekend at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene where she ran the second-fastest 100m of all time in a blistering 10.54 seconds.

Jags make it official: Trevor Lawrence is Week 1 starter

The Jacksonville Jaguars made it official Wednesday, anointing 2021 No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence as their starting quarterback for the season opener. The Jaguars open their season at the Houston Texans on Sept. 12.

Soccer-FIFA's Infantino asks Premier League and LaLiga to release players for World Cup qualifiers

The English Premier League and Spain's LaLiga should release players for World Cup qualifiers next month to "preserve and protect sporting integrity", FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Wednesday. While the Premier League has refused to release players https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-health-coronavirus-soccer-england/soccer-premier-league-wont-release-players-for-internationals-in-red-list-countries-idUKKBN2FP1O8 headed to countries on the United Kingdom's 'red list' due to strict quarantine rules on their return, LaLiga supported its clubs https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/european-clubs-protest-fifa-over-extended-world-cup-player-release-2021-08-24 in refusing to release players for qualifiers in South America.

Cycling-Roglic storms to victory on Vuelta stage 11

Defending champion Primoz Roglic claimed victory on stage 11 of the Vuelta a Espana on Wednesday. The Jumbo-Visma rider, who surrendered the leader's red jersey on Tuesday after crashing, produced an emphatic attack on the final steep ramps of the 133.6-km stage from Antequera to Valdepenas de Jaen.

Soccer-FIFA to receive over $201 million in compensation from corruption probe

FIFA, world soccer's governing body, will receive $201 million in compensation for losses sustained in global soccer corruption schemes, the United States Department of Justice (DOJ), said on Tuesday. The money was seized from the bank accounts of former officials who were involved in the schemes and then prosecuted following a probe into years of corruption within world soccer.

