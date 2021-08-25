Left Menu

Soccer-Arsenal midfielder Torreira joins Fiorentina on loan

Fiorentina said they signed the Uruguay international with an option to buy him for a fee reported by British and Italian media to be about 15 million euros ($17.63 million). The club lost their opening Serie A game at AS Roma over the weekend and host Torino on Saturday.

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has joined Italian outfit Fiorentina on loan, the Serie A club announced on Wednesday. Torreira, who joined Arsenal from Sampdoria in 2018, had an impressive debut season in north London where he played 50 times in all competitions, but the 25-year-old has since found limited playing time at the Premier League club.

He spent last season on loan at Atletico Madrid where he made 19 appearances in their LaLiga title-winning campaign. Fiorentina said they signed the Uruguay international with an option to buy him for a fee reported by British and Italian media to be about 15 million euros ($17.63 million).

The club lost their opening Serie A game at AS Roma over the weekend and host Torino on Saturday. ($1 = 0.8507 euros)

