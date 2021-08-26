Left Menu

Soccer-Winger Lennon re-joins Burnley on free transfer

"We are delighted to confirm that winger Aaron Lennon has agreed a deal to return to Turf Moor as a Burnley player," the club said on Twitter. Lennon returns to Turf Moor having made 55 appearances in all competitions during a previous two-year spell that ended in June 2020.

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2021 00:44 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 00:43 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Winger Aaron Lennon has re-joined Burnley on a free transfer from Turkish side Kayserispor, the Premier League club said on Wednesday. Lennon, 34, had been on a trial at the club for the last month and was straight away named in the starting line-up for Burnley's League Cup clash against Newcastle United later on Wednesday.

The former England international played 36 times in the league for Kayserispor last season, assisting five times. "We are delighted to confirm that winger Aaron Lennon has agreed a deal to return to Turf Moor as a Burnley player," the club said on Twitter.

Lennon returns to Turf Moor having made 55 appearances in all competitions during a previous two-year spell that ended in June 2020. He is Burnley boss Sean Dyche's third recent signing, following the arrivals of goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey and defender Nathan Collins.

