Tokyo Olympics returnee hockey star Lalremsiami accorded warm welcome in home state Mizoram

Indian hockey player Lalremsiami, who was part of the women's team in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics, on Wednesday received a rousing welcome in her home state Mizoram with people descending on the streets to cheer for her.

The first female Olympian from Mizoram was given a state reception upon her arrival at Lengpui airport. Her motorcade was escorted by around 200 motorcyclists belonging to 'Aizawl Thunder', an association of bikers in the state, from the airport to the state capital.

The 21-year-old hockey star from Kolasib town said representing the country in the Olympics was a landmark achievement for her but it was just the beginning.

Talking to reporters after a brief welcome reception at the airport, Lalremsiami said she will try her best to win more laurels for the country and her home state.

She thanked people for their supports and the Mizoram government for offering jobs and cash rewards in appreciation of her performance at the Tokyo Olympics.

The women's hockey team finished fourth at the quadrennial event. Lalremsiami was made the chief coach in hockey discipline under the state sports and youth services department, a Group-A post similar to assistant director rank.

A special function will be held at Vanapa Hall in Aizawl on August 26 to give the hockey star a warm welcome.

