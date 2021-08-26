Left Menu

Tokyo Olympics returnee hockey star Lalremsiami accorded warm welcome in home state Mizoram

PTI | Aizwal | Updated: 26-08-2021 01:04 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 01:04 IST
Tokyo Olympics returnee hockey star Lalremsiami accorded warm welcome in home state Mizoram
  • Country:
  • India

Indian hockey player Lalremsiami, who was part of the women's team in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics, on Wednesday received a rousing welcome in her home state Mizoram with people descending on the streets to cheer for her.

The first female Olympian from Mizoram was given a state reception upon her arrival at Lengpui airport. Her motorcade was escorted by around 200 motorcyclists belonging to 'Aizawl Thunder', an association of bikers in the state, from the airport to the state capital.

The 21-year-old hockey star from Kolasib town said representing the country in the Olympics was a landmark achievement for her but it was just the beginning.

Talking to reporters after a brief welcome reception at the airport, Lalremsiami said she will try her best to win more laurels for the country and her home state.

She thanked people for their supports and the Mizoram government for offering jobs and cash rewards in appreciation of her performance at the Tokyo Olympics.

The women's hockey team finished fourth at the quadrennial event. Lalremsiami was made the chief coach in hockey discipline under the state sports and youth services department, a Group-A post similar to assistant director rank.

A special function will be held at Vanapa Hall in Aizawl on August 26 to give the hockey star a warm welcome.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global
4
Smart Reply now available in Google Docs

Smart Reply now available in Google Docs

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021