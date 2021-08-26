Left Menu

Soccer-Monaco and Shakhtar deadlocked as Salzburg, Sheriff advance

Salzburg completed a 4-2 aggregate win over Danes Brondby as they raced into a 2-0 lead in the opening 10 minutes of the return leg before the home side netted a consolation. Sheriff Tiraspol became the first Moldovan side to reach the group stage of Europe's elite club competition after a goalless draw at Dinamo Zagreb sealed a shock 3-0 overall victory against the Croatian champions. The group stage draw will be held in Istanbul on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2021 02:40 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 02:37 IST
Soccer-Monaco and Shakhtar deadlocked as Salzburg, Sheriff advance
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Monaco and Shakhtar were playing extra time in their Champions League playoff round return leg on Wednesday after they were tied 2-2 on aggregate while RB Salzburg and Sheriff Tiraspol reached the group stage.

Trailing 1-0 from the first leg at home, Monaco turned the tide as a Wissam Ben Yedder brace gave them a 2-0 lead on the night in Kharkiv before second-half substitute Marlos levelled the tie with a 74th-minute goal. Salzburg completed a 4-2 aggregate win over Danes Brondby as they raced into a 2-0 lead in the opening 10 minutes of the return leg before the home side netted a consolation.

Sheriff Tiraspol became the first Moldovan side to reach the group stage of Europe's elite club competition after a goalless draw at Dinamo Zagreb sealed a shock 3-0 overall victory against the Croatian champions. The group stage draw will be held in Istanbul on Thursday. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global
4
Smart Reply now available in Google Docs

Smart Reply now available in Google Docs

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021