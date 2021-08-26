Soccer-Monaco and Shakhtar deadlocked as Salzburg, Sheriff advance
Salzburg completed a 4-2 aggregate win over Danes Brondby as they raced into a 2-0 lead in the opening 10 minutes of the return leg before the home side netted a consolation. Sheriff Tiraspol became the first Moldovan side to reach the group stage of Europe's elite club competition after a goalless draw at Dinamo Zagreb sealed a shock 3-0 overall victory against the Croatian champions. The group stage draw will be held in Istanbul on Thursday.
Monaco and Shakhtar were playing extra time in their Champions League playoff round return leg on Wednesday after they were tied 2-2 on aggregate while RB Salzburg and Sheriff Tiraspol reached the group stage.
Trailing 1-0 from the first leg at home, Monaco turned the tide as a Wissam Ben Yedder brace gave them a 2-0 lead on the night in Kharkiv before second-half substitute Marlos levelled the tie with a 74th-minute goal. Salzburg completed a 4-2 aggregate win over Danes Brondby as they raced into a 2-0 lead in the opening 10 minutes of the return leg before the home side netted a consolation.
Sheriff Tiraspol became the first Moldovan side to reach the group stage of Europe's elite club competition after a goalless draw at Dinamo Zagreb sealed a shock 3-0 overall victory against the Croatian champions. The group stage draw will be held in Istanbul on Thursday. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)
