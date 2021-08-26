Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Osaka's uneven play casts shadow over latest U.S. Open bid

Questions abound as Naomi Osaka prepares to mount a title defence at the U.S. Open following a series of lacklustre performances since she returned to the game after stepping away to focus on her mental health. Osaka shot to global fame on the back of her four Grand Slam titles and support of racial justice causes, with many seeing the hard-hitting 23-year-old as the heir apparent to Serena Williams.

Tennis-Djokovic gets second bite at history in the Big Apple

After an Olympic stumble Novak Djokovic will get a second bite at history in the Big Apple with a calendar year Grand Slam there for the taking at the U.S. Open. Having seen his bid for a Golden Slam - Olympic gold and four slams in the same year - wilt in the Tokyo heat, Djokovic arrives in New York positioned to become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win the Australian and French Open titles plus Wimbledon and the U.S. Open in the same year.

Athletics - Can't move forward without embracing technology, says Kipchoge

Marathon world record holder and Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge hopes that technology will take "centre stage" as athletes strive for improvement and chase faster times in the future. The Kenyan, who overcame humid conditions in Tokyo earlier this month to claim gold in the marathon, was among a host of runners who ran in specially designed Nike shoes fitted with carbon-fibre plates for more spring and quicker times, once again rekindling a debate around "technological doping".

Soccer-Aubameyang grabs a hat-trick as Arsenal hit West Brom for six

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang started his season with a hat-trick as Arsenal shook off their Premier League troubles and hit second tier West Bromwich Albion for six to reach the third round of the League Cup on Wednesday. Southampton went two goals better, dealing fourth tier Newport County an 8-0 drubbing at the Rodney Parade ground in the South Coast side's biggest away win of their 136-year history.

Tennis-Serena Williams withdraws from U.S. Open due to torn hamstring

Serena Williams has withdrawn from next week's U.S. Open after the American said on Wednesday that her torn hamstring had not completely healed ahead of the final Grand Slam of the year.

Williams, a six-times winner at Flushing Meadows, has had an injury-marred season and limped out of her first-round match at Wimbledon in tears due to the leg injury.

MLB roundup: Orioles' skid hits 19 with loss to Angels

Jo Adell delivered his second four-RBI game in a week to help the visiting Los Angeles Angels earn a 14-8 win on Tuesday night and send the Baltimore Orioles to their 19th consecutive loss. It's the longest losing streak in the majors since the Kansas City Royals also dropped 19 in a row in 2005.

Trump-backed Walker leans on sports career in pursuing U.S. Senate run

Retired football star Herschel Walker on Wednesday launched a campaign for a U.S. Senate seat from Georgia that leaned heavily on his personal rise from poverty to sporting greatness, as well as his support from former President Donald Trump. Walker, who has never before run for elective office, will seek the Republican nomination to take on first-term Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock next year. The contest could play a critical role in determining whether President Joe Biden's fellow Democrats retain their razor-thin Senate majority.

Soccer - FIFA's Infantino asks Premier League and LaLiga to release players for World Cup qualifiers

The English Premier League and Spain's LaLiga should release players for World Cup qualifiers next month to "preserve and protect sporting integrity", FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Wednesday. While the Premier League has refused to release players https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-health-coronavirus-soccer-england/soccer-premier-league-wont-release-players-for-internationals-in-red-list-countries-idUKKBN2FP1O8 headed to countries on the United Kingdom's 'red list' due to strict quarantine rules on their return, LaLiga supported its clubs https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/european-clubs-protest-fifa-over-extended-world-cup-player-release-2021-08-24 in refusing to release players for qualifiers in South America.

Tennis - After 'hard decisions' in 2020, U.S. Open returns with COVID rules eased

Fans and players will be expected to exercise caution despite COVID-19 restrictions being eased when the U.S. Open begins on Monday with capacity crowds in attendance, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) said. A year ago the tournament barred fans from attending, while players faced possible fines and expulsion if they exited the tournament's "bubble" without written consent as they were kept largely sequestered from New York City in Long Island accommodations.

Soccer - Guardiola set to leave Manchester City in 2023

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is likely to leave the Premier League champions when his contract expires in 2023 as he wants to take a break before venturing into international football, the Spaniard said on Wednesday. "The next step will be a national team, if there is a possibility," Guardiola was quoted by Spanish daily Marca.

