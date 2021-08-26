Tennis-Kenin out of U.S. Open with breakthrough COVID-19 infection

Left Menu

Grand slam champion Sofia Kenin has withdrawn from the upcoming U.S. Open after testing positive for COVID-19 multiple times despite being vaccinated, she said on Wednesday. Kenin, the 2020 Australian Open winner who was seeded fifth at the tournament in New York, adds her name to a long list of top players unable to compete including Serena Williams, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Simona Halep. "I am writing with disappointing news," Kenin said on Twitter.

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2021 06:35 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 06:35 IST
Grand slam champion Sofia Kenin has withdrawn from the upcoming U.S. Open after testing positive for COVID-19 multiple times despite being vaccinated, she said on Wednesday. Kenin, the 2020 Australian Open winner who was seeded fifth at the tournament in New York, adds her name to a long list of top players unable to compete including Serena Williams, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Simona Halep.

"I am writing with disappointing news," Kenin said on Twitter. "Recently, I tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately I am vaccinated and thus my symptoms have been fairly mild. However I have continued to test positive and thus will not be able to compete at the US Open next week.

"I plan to spend the next several weeks getting healthy and preparing to play well this fall. Thank you all for supporting me. I want to wish all the players the best of luck in New York." The 22-year-old Kenin, who also goes by Sonya, is one of an impressive crop of young American women in the game, along with Jennifer Brady, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula and Danielle Collins.

U.S. Open main draw matches begin on Monday.

