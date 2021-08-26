Japan hospitalises first Paralympics participant with COVID-19 -Kyodo
One non-resident participant in the Paralympic Games has been hospitalised with non-severe symptoms of COVID-19, Kyodo News said on Thursday, citing the Games' organising committee.
It is the first hospitalisation of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, which opened on Tuesday.
