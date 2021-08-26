Left Menu

Eng vs Ind: If Kohli gets going he can be very destructive, says Anderson

England pacer James Anderson said the hosts know Virat Kohli can be very "destructive" once he gets going so the wicket of India skipper was "extra special" for him on Wednesday.

ANI | Headingley | Updated: 26-08-2021 09:21 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 09:21 IST
Eng vs Ind: If Kohli gets going he can be very destructive, says Anderson
James Anderson celebrates after dismissing Virat Kohli. (Image: England Cricket). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England pacer James Anderson said the hosts know Virat Kohli can be very "destructive" once he gets going so the wicket of India skipper was "extra special" for him on Wednesday. Anderson dismissed Kohli in the ongoing first innings of the third Test here at Headingley, Leeds, and this was the seventh time that the England pacer got the better of Kohli in the longest format.

On the final delivery of the 11th over, Kohli went for a checked cover-drive, but he only managed to get a thick outside edge and Buttler held on to a simple catch. "I think so (it was extra special). We have had some great battles over the years. He is a fantastic player and someone you want to keep quiet as a team. Especially, in a five-match series, if he gets going he can be very destructive," said Anderson during the virtual press conference after the end of the day's play.

"I think the way we have bowled to him throughout the series has been very very good. We just got to keep doing that and keep him quiet as often as we can. If he gets going, it could be a long series for us," he added. English bowlers displayed some sensational performance on the opening day of the third Test to bundle out India for a paltry 78 within the first two sessions on Wednesday.

The England pacer admitted of being unaware of whether the hosts have bowled well or the wicket was more tilted in favour of the bowlers. "When you bowl someone out for less than 100 you're never quite sure whether you've bowled well or if the wicket is not as good as you think it might be. To see both sides bat on it and see the way our openers went about their business just felt so calm," said Anderson.

"They were solid in defence, left well and put away the bad ball when they got one. I just thought it was brilliant Test match batting," he added. After bundling out India for 78, openers Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed ensured that England took the honours on the opening day of the ongoing third Test.

At stumps, England's score reads 120/0 and the hosts have extended their lead to 42 runs. For the Three Lions, Burns (52*) and Hameed (60*) are currently unbeaten at the crease. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global
4
Smart Reply now available in Google Docs

Smart Reply now available in Google Docs

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021