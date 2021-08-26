Left Menu

2020 Australian champ Sofia Kenin out of US Open with COVID

Thank you all for supporting me. Hampered by a foot injury, Kenin has not played since a second-round loss at Wimbledon on June 30.She joins a lengthy list of past major champions who have withdrawn from the U.S. Open.Earlier Wednesday, sisters Serena and Venus Williams said they would not be able to play in the tournament because of leg injuries.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 26-08-2021 09:23 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 09:23 IST
2020 Australian champ Sofia Kenin out of US Open with COVID

Fifth-ranked Sofia Kenin pulled out of the U.S. Open because she recently tested positive for COVID-19, even though she said she has received a vaccine.

Kenin announced on Wednesday what she called “disappointing news” on social media. She is a 22-year-old American who won the 2020 Australian Open and was the runner-up at the French Open later last year. Her best showing at the U.S. Open is a fourth-round finish last year.

“Fortunately I am vaccinated and thus my symptoms have been fairly mild,” Kenin wrote. “However I have continued to test positive and thus will not be able to compete at the U.S. Open next week.” The year's last Grand Slam tennis tournament starts Monday in New York, with spectators allowed at 100% capacity after no fans could attend last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. “I plan to spend the next several weeks getting healthy and preparing to play well this fall,” Kenin posted Wednesday. “Thank you all for supporting me.” Hampered by a foot injury, Kenin has not played since a second-round loss at Wimbledon on June 30.

She joins a lengthy list of past major champions who have withdrawn from the U.S. Open.

Earlier Wednesday, sisters Serena and Venus Williams said they would not be able to play in the tournament because of leg injuries. Serena owns 23 Grand Slam singles titles; Venus has seven.

Roger Federer (right knee) and Rafael Nadal (left foot) — who each has won 20 majors — already had said they were done for the season. Stan Wawrinka (foot surgery) and reigning men's champion Dominic Thiem (right wrist) are among the others who will be sitting out the competition on the hard courts in Flushing Meadows.

Milos Raonic, the runner-up at Wimbledon in 2016, also withdrew from the U.S. Open on Wednesday, citing an injured right leg.

The brackets for the singles draws are scheduled to be released on Thursday. Kenin, Raonic and the Williams sisters will be replaced in the fields by players who lose in qualifying rounds this week, the U.S. Tennis Association said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global
4
Smart Reply now available in Google Docs

Smart Reply now available in Google Docs

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021