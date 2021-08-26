Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Orioles top Angels, end 19-game skid; Athletics - Can't move forward without embracing technology, says Kipchoge and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Orioles top Angels, end 19-game skid

Ramon Urias and Kelvin Gutierrez each drew bases-loaded walks as part of a five-run eighth inning Wednesday, helping the host Baltimore Orioles snap a 19-game losing streak with a 10-6 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Austin Hayes added a pinch-hit, two-run double in the eighth as the Orioles recorded their first win since a 7-1 romp over the New York Yankees on Aug. 2.

Athletics - Can't move forward without embracing technology, says Kipchoge

Marathon world record holder and Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge hope that technology will take "center stage" as athletes strive for improvement and chase faster times in the future. The Kenyan, who overcame humid conditions in Tokyo earlier this month to claim gold in the marathon, was among a host of runners who ran in specially designed Nike shoes fitted with carbon fiber plates for more spring and quicker times, once again rekindling a debate around "technological doping".

Tennis-Serena Williams withdraws from U.S. Open due to torn hamstring

Serena Williams has withdrawn from next week's U.S. Open after the American said on Wednesday that her torn hamstring had not completely healed ahead of the final Grand Slam of the year.

Williams, a six-time winner at Flushing Meadows, has had an injury-marred season and limped out of her first-round match at Wimbledon in tears due to the leg injury.

Trump-backed Walker leans on sports career in pursuing U.S. Senate run

Retired football star Herschel Walker on Wednesday launched a campaign for a U.S. Senate seat from Georgia that leaned heavily on his personal rise from poverty to sporting greatness, as well as his support from former President Donald Trump. Walker, who has never before run for elective office, will seek the Republican nomination to take on first-term Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock next year. The contest could play a critical role in determining whether President Joe Biden's fellow Democrats retain their razor-thin Senate majority.

USC's Bru McCoy won't face domestic violence charges

University of Southern California wide receiver Bru McCoy, arrested last month in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident, won't face charges. The Los Angeles District Attorney's office cited a lack of evidence in deciding to drop the case, the Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday.

Tennis-Venus joins sister Serena, Kenin in missing U.S. Open

Venus Williams will miss the upcoming U.S. Open due to an injury, becoming the third U.S. female after her sister Serena and Sofia Kenin to announce on Wednesday they would not take part in the final Grand Slam tournament of the year. Two-time U.S. Open champion and former world number one Venus made the announcement in a video posted on social media

Soccer - FIFA's Infantino asks Premier League and LaLiga to release players for World Cup qualifiers

The English Premier League and Spain's LaLiga should release players for World Cup qualifiers next month to "preserve and protect sporting integrity", FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Wednesday. While the Premier League has refused to release players headed to countries on the United Kingdom's 'red list' due to strict quarantine rules on their return, LaLiga supported its clubs in refusing to release players for qualifiers in South America.

Tennis - After 'hard decisions' in 2020, U.S. Open returns with COVID rules eased

Fans and players will be expected to exercise caution despite COVID-19 restrictions being eased when the U.S. Open begins on Monday with capacity crowds in attendance, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) said. A year ago the tournament barred fans from attending, while players faced possible fines and expulsion if they exited the tournament's "bubble" without written consent as they were kept largely sequestered from New York City in Long Island accommodations.

Japan hospitalises first Paralympics participant with COVID-19 -Kyodo

A foreign participant in the Paralympic Games in Japan has been hospitalized with non-severe symptoms of COVID-19, Kyodo News said on Thursday, citing the Games' organizing committee. It is the first hospitalization of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, which opened on Tuesday.

Soccer - Guardiola set to leave Manchester City in 2023

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is likely to leave the Premier League champions when his contract expires in 2023 as he wants to take a break before venturing into international football, the Spaniard said on Wednesday. "The next step will be a national team, if there is a possibility," Guardiola was quoted by Spanish daily Marca.

