Sri Lanka name 26-member U-19 training squad for Asia Cup and World Cup

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has announced the selection of a 26 member under 19 national training squad in preparation for the upcoming inbound tours, U19 Asia Cup, and the U19 World Cup. "The Junior National Selectors chose the squad of 26 members out of the 75 players, chosen via an Island wide Talent Profiling Program conducted by Sri Lanka Cricket. The Talent Profiling Program was conducted in partnership with the Schools Cricket Association and the Provincial Cricket Associations," SLC said in a statement.

The apex body of cricket in Sri Lanka said before the selection of the 26 players, the 75 players underwent a residential training program in Kandy, which consisted of skills training, game education, fitness sessions, and several practice games. The 75 players, who took part in the residential training program were divided into five teams, named after the Super Provinces of Sri Lanka Cricket, covering Colombo (split as North and South), Dambulla, Galle, and Kandy.

SLC said the members of the national selection committee were present during the entirety of the 'Residential Training Program,' taking a closer look at every individual player. Sri Lanka U-19 squad: Sadeesh Jayawardena (St. Joseph's), Shavon Danial (St. Joseph's), Dunith Wellalage (St. Joseph's), Pawan Pathiraja (Trinity), Matheesha Pathirana (Trinity), Vibahavith Ehelapola (Trinity), Traveen Mathews (St. Anthony's), Chamidu Wickramasinghe (St. Anthony's), Lahiru Abeysinghe (St. Anthony's), Lahiru Dewatage (St. Peter's), Danal Hemananda (St. Peter's), Wanuja Kumara (St. Peter's), Pawan Sandesh (Devapathiraja), Jeewaka Shasheen (Devapathiraja), Sasanka Nirmal (Devapathiraja), Ryan Fernando (S. Thomas', Mount Lavinia), Yasiru Rodrigo (S. Thomas'), Raveen de Silva (Nalanda, Colombo), Vinuja Ranpul (Nalanda), Abhishek Liyanarachchi (D.S. Senanayake), Sadisha Rajapaksa (Royal), Matheesa Weerasingha (Maliyadeva, Kurunagela), Malsha Tharupathi (Madampa Central, Ambalangoda), Harindu Jayasekera (St. Thomas', Matara), Bawantha Jayasinghe (Thurstan) and Maleesha Silva (St. Sylvester's). (ANI)

