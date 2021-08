Cricket-Former England captain Dexter dies aged 86

Former England captain Ted Dexter has died aged 86 after a recent illness, Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) said on Thursday. Dexter, nicknamed "Lord Ted", was an aggressive batsman and part-time seam bowler who played 62 tests for England after making his debut in 1958 against New Zealand.

He captained England and Sussex in the early 1960s.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)