Motor racing-Alpine confirm Alonso to stay for 2022 season
Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2021 14:10 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 13:42 IST
- Country:
- France
Double Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso will stay at the Alpine F1 team for the 2022 season, the team announced on Thursday.
Alonso will race alongside French teammate Esteban Ocon for a second term following his new deal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Alpine
- Fernando Alonso
- Esteban Ocon
- French
Advertisement