Left Menu

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu resumes training with eye on Paris 2024

Mirabai Chanu might have won a silver medal in the Tokyo Olympics but the Indian weightlifter has already set sights on going a step further in the Paris Games in 2024.

ANI | Patiala (Punjab) | Updated: 26-08-2021 13:42 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 13:42 IST
Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu resumes training with eye on Paris 2024
Mirabai Chanu with her coach (Image: Mirabai Chanu's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mirabai Chanu might have won a silver medal in the Tokyo Olympics but the Indian weightlifter has already set sights on going a step further in the Paris Games in 2024. After a sensational show in Tokyo, Mirabai Chanu is back in action and has resumed training for the upcoming events with an eye on Paris 2024.

"Back in action! #missionparis2024," Mirabai Chanu tweeted. The Indian weightlifter on Wednesday said everyone should support girls who want to enter the field of sports.

"When I started, I was just 14 years old, I had to go through many problems. Earlier, there were not many facilities and my family had to go through a lot. I had to deal with hardships but my family fully supported me during my training days. My parents always encouraged me to follow my dream. I am happy that I could fulfill their dream. I received a lot of support from the government. I request everyone to support girls who want to enter the field of sports," Chanu told ANI. "I have been lucky that my family loves sports, the support of family is really important. The government always supports us now, I hope they keep supporting us in the same manner. Players from India really work hard, if the young generation gets the desired support, they will do us proud," she added.

Chanu had opened India's medals tally at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics after she bagged a silver in the Women's 49kg category. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global
4
Smart Reply now available in Google Docs

Smart Reply now available in Google Docs

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021