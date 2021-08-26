Left Menu

Cricket-Former England test captain Dexter dies aged 86

He captained England and Sussex in the early 1960s. "After a recent illness, he passed away peacefully in the Compton Hospice in Wolverhampton at midday yesterday, surrounded by his family," MCC said in a statement https://www.lords.org/lords/news-stories/ted-dexter-1935-2021.

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 14:50 IST
Cricket-Former England test captain Dexter dies aged 86
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Former England test captain Ted Dexter, one of the country's greatest players, has died aged 86 after a recent illness, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) said on Thursday.

Dexter, nicknamed "Lord Ted", was an aggressive batsman and part-time seam bowler who played 62 tests for England after making his debut in 1958 against New Zealand. He captained England and Sussex in the early 1960s.

"After a recent illness, he passed away peacefully in the Compton Hospice in Wolverhampton at midday yesterday, surrounded by his family," MCC said in a statement. "Ted was a cherished husband, father, and grandfather and one of England's greatest ever cricketers."

Dexter, who was England captain for 30 matches, "played the game with the same sense of adventure and fun that captures much of the story of his remarkable life," the MCC added. Dexter scored 4,502 runs at an average of 47.89 during his test career and took 66 wickets at an average of 34.93.

As a cricket administrator, Dexter became chairman of the England selectors between 1989 and 1993. He was later appointed president of MCC and awarded a CBE in 2001. Dexter also developed a test player ranking system that was formally adopted by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in 2003 and forms the basis of the governing body's current test rankings.

The ICC's acting chief executive Geoff Allardice said Dexter was "one of the most accomplished batsmen of his era. "His ability to dominate fast bowling was admirable and... he also made notable contributions to the game in various capacities post-retirement...," Allardice said in a statement.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan also paid tribute to Dexter, who was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame in June. "Ted Dexter was someone who always went out of his way to offer so much great advice to me and many others ... seeing him arrive for lunch on his motorbike and then sit and listen to him discuss all cricketing issues was always a joy," Vaughan said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021