Left Menu

Mumbai City FC complete loan move for Cássio Gabriel

Reigning ISL champions Mumbai City FC on Thursday announced the signing of Brazilian midfielder Cssio Gabriel on a season-long loan from Campeonato Brasileirao Serie B club Vila Nova.Fondly known as Cssinho, the 29-year-old started his youth career at Fluminenses under 20s side and went on to play for a number of Brazilian clubs such as Paysandu SC, Bento Goncalves, Guarani, Anapolis, ASEEV-GO, Penapolense, Piracicaba, Sao Bento, Botafogo and Mirassol before joining Vila Nova in June 2020.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-08-2021 16:44 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 16:30 IST
Mumbai City FC complete loan move for Cássio Gabriel
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Reigning ISL champions Mumbai City FC on Thursday announced the signing of Brazilian midfielder Cássio Gabriel on a season-long loan from Campeonato Brasileirao Serie B club Vila Nova.

Fondly known as 'Cássinho', the 29-year-old started his youth career at Fluminense's under 20s side and went on to play for a number of Brazilian clubs such as Paysandu SC, Bento Goncalves, Guarani, Anapolis, ASEEV-GO, Penapolense, Piracicaba, Sao Bento, Botafogo and Mirassol before joining Vila Nova in June 2020. Cássio, who can play on either wings or in the middle, made 12 appearances for Vila Nova and has one assist to his name.

''Mumbai City have a great profile back home in Brazil. There are a number of Brazilians who have played at Mumbai City and I've only heard positive things about the Club,'' Gabriel was quoted as saying in a media statement issued by the club.

''Mumbai City are the defending champions and their ambition is what convinced me that this is where I want to be. The club wants to win titles, they want to be the best, not only in India but at a continental level, and I am really excited to be part of a Club of this mentality,'' he added.

Head Coach Sergio Lobera said, ''Cássio comes from an excellent football pedigree and brings a lot of valuable experience along with his skillset on the pitch. I believe he can be a vital member of the Mumbai City family and certainly contribute positively to the team's performance.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021