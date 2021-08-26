Mumbai City FC complete loan move for Cássio Gabriel

Reigning ISL champions Mumbai City FC on Thursday announced the signing of Brazilian midfielder Cássio Gabriel on a season-long loan from Campeonato Brasileirao Serie B club Vila Nova.

Fondly known as 'Cássinho', the 29-year-old started his youth career at Fluminense's under 20s side and went on to play for a number of Brazilian clubs such as Paysandu SC, Bento Goncalves, Guarani, Anapolis, ASEEV-GO, Penapolense, Piracicaba, Sao Bento, Botafogo and Mirassol before joining Vila Nova in June 2020. Cássio, who can play on either wings or in the middle, made 12 appearances for Vila Nova and has one assist to his name.

''Mumbai City have a great profile back home in Brazil. There are a number of Brazilians who have played at Mumbai City and I've only heard positive things about the Club,'' Gabriel was quoted as saying in a media statement issued by the club.

''Mumbai City are the defending champions and their ambition is what convinced me that this is where I want to be. The club wants to win titles, they want to be the best, not only in India but at a continental level, and I am really excited to be part of a Club of this mentality,'' he added.

Head Coach Sergio Lobera said, ''Cássio comes from an excellent football pedigree and brings a lot of valuable experience along with his skillset on the pitch. I believe he can be a vital member of the Mumbai City family and certainly contribute positively to the team's performance.''

