Soccer-Man United's McTominay sidelined after groin surgery

"We hope to have him back soon." McTominay will miss United's final fixture before the international break against Wolves on Sunday. There is no timeline yet for when the 24-year-old will be back in action, the club said.

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 16:56 IST
Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has had surgery for a groin injury and will miss Sunday's Premier League game at Wolverhampton Wanderers, the club said on Thursday. The Scotland international has been struggling with the injury for some time, and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Sunday that McTominay had tried several alternatives before deciding surgery was necessary.

"Scott has undergone surgery for an ongoing groin injury that was causing significant pain when playing," United said on their website. "We hope to have him back soon." McTominay will miss United's final fixture before the international break against Wolves on Sunday.

There is no timeline yet for when the 24-year-old will be back in action, the club said. McTominay, who has 26 Scotland caps, is set to miss next month's Group F World Cup qualifiers against Denmark, Moldova, and Austria.

