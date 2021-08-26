Left Menu

IPL 2021: KKR name Tim Southee as replacement for Pat Cummins

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have named Kiwi pacer Tim Southee as replacement for Pat Cummins for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 26-08-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 16:57 IST
New Zealand pacer Tim Southee (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have named Kiwi pacer Tim Southee as replacement for Pat Cummins for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season. Ahead of the resumption of the IPL 2021 in the United Arab Emirates on September 19, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have also announced replacements in their respective squads for the remainder of the season.

RCB has brought in Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga as a replacement for Australia's Adam Zampa. In the recent three-match T20I series against India in Sri Lanka, Hasaranga bagged a total of 7 wickets, including a 4-wicket haul in the final T20I. Other replacements for RCB are Dushmantha Chameera for Daniel Sams, left-arm quick George Garton for Kane Richardson, and Tim David for New Zealand's Finn Allen.

Meanwhile, RR has brought in New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Glenn Phillips as a replacement for England's Jofra Archer. Phillips has so far played 25 T20Is and has 506 runs against his name. He has scored a hundred and 2 half-centuries and has a strike rate of 149.70. South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi will replace Andrew Tye in the Rajasthan Royals squad. PBKS has signed Australian fast bowler Nathan Ellis for Riley Meredith. Ellis recently was in the limelight following his hat-trick on his international debut against Bangladesh earlier this month. The right-arm pacer is also one of the reserve players in Australia's 2021 T20 World Cup squad. PBKS also picked England leg-spinner Adil Rashid to replace Jhye Richardson. (ANI)

