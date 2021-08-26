Left Menu

Rugby League-New dates confirmed for World Cup in 2022

The World Cup, originally scheduled for Oct. 23-Nov. 27, 2021, was postponed after defending champions Australia as well as New Zealand withdrew in July, citing player welfare and safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "The new tournament dates have been confirmed following detailed consultation with a number of partners," organisers said in a statement https://bit.ly/3yhCNO4.

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-08-2021 17:15 IST
The Rugby League World Cup will be held in England between Oct. 15 and Nov. 19 next year, organisers said on Thursday after announcing earlier this month that the tournament had been pushed back to 2022. The World Cup, originally scheduled for Oct. 23-Nov. 27, 2021, was postponed after defending champions Australia as well as New Zealand withdrew in July, citing player welfare and safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The new tournament dates have been confirmed following detailed consultation with a number of partners," organisers said in a statement https://bit.ly/3yhCNO4. "In particular, RLWC2021 would like to thank Super League Europe and the member clubs who have been extremely accommodating.

"The dates see the tournament move one week earlier than scheduled in 2021 to maximise attendance and viewership. Work now continues to release a full revised match schedule by no later than the end of the year." Tickets will be automatically transferred to the corresponding fixture next year, while a general admission ticket refund window will also be opened for those who wish to get refunds," the organisers added.

"The continuing conversations with all our supportive hosts and venues have been hugely positive," said Jon Dutton, the tournament's CEO. "We're confident we can deliver a similar tournament schedule, which will be communicated as soon as possible." Australia have dominated the World Cup, winning eight of the last nine tournaments, including six in a row from 1975-2000. New Zealand won the 2008 edition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

