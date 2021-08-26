Third Test: England reach 182-2 at lunch on day 2, take 104-run lead
England reached 182 for 2 at lunch on the second day of the third cricket Test, extending their lead to 104 against India here on Thursday.
David Malan (27) and skipper Joe Root (14) were at the crease during the break.
Openers Rory Burns (61) and Haseeb Hameed (68) were the batsman dismissed in the morning session.
On Wednesday, England had dismissed India for a paltry 78 in 40.4 overs.
Brief Scores: India 1st innings: 78 allout in 40.4 overs (Rohit Sharma 19, Ajinkya Rahane 18; James Anderson 3/6, Craig Overton 3/14). England 1st innings: 182 for 2 in 68 overs (Haseeb Hameed 68, Mohammed Shami 1/52, Ravindra Jadeja 1/16).
