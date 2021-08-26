Swimmer Suyash Jadhav to miss one Paralympics event due to illness, COVID report negative: Officials

Swimmer Suyash Jadhav will miss Friday's 200m individual medley SM7 event in the Paralympic Games here as he is suffering from a cold and sore throat.

The Indian contingent's chef de mission Gursharan Singh on Thursday said Jadhav is a bit under the weather and doctors have advised him not to compete on Friday. His COVID-19 test report is, however, negative.

''Jadhav has a cold and sore throat. Doctors said he should take a rest. So we decided he will not take part tomorrow. But he will be fine for his other two events,'' Singh told PTI.

''His Covid report is negative,'' he added.

The 27-year-old Jadhav, whose two hands were amputated below the elbow at the age of 11 due to electrocution, will compete in two other events -- 100m breaststroke SB7 on September 1 and 50m butterfly S7 on September 3.

In the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta, he won a bar of gold in 50m butterfly S7 and a bar of silver each in 200m individual medley SM7 and 50m free-style S7 events.

Swimmers in the S7 class have limited leg function or are missing a leg or parts of both legs, or have amputations and cerebral palsy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)