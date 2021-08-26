Left Menu

Swimmer Suyash Jadhav to miss one Paralympics event due to illness, COVID report negative: Officials

Swimmer Suyash Jadhav will miss Fridays 200m individual medley SM7 event in the Paralympic Games here as he is suffering from cold and sore throat.The Indian contingents chef de mission Gursharan Singh on Thursday said Jadhav is a bit under the weather and doctors have advised him not to compete on Friday.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 26-08-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 17:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Japan

Swimmer Suyash Jadhav will miss Friday's 200m individual medley SM7 event in the Paralympic Games here as he is suffering from a cold and sore throat.

The Indian contingent's chef de mission Gursharan Singh on Thursday said Jadhav is a bit under the weather and doctors have advised him not to compete on Friday. His COVID-19 test report is, however, negative.

''Jadhav has a cold and sore throat. Doctors said he should take a rest. So we decided he will not take part tomorrow. But he will be fine for his other two events,'' Singh told PTI.

''His Covid report is negative,'' he added.

The 27-year-old Jadhav, whose two hands were amputated below the elbow at the age of 11 due to electrocution, will compete in two other events -- 100m breaststroke SB7 on September 1 and 50m butterfly S7 on September 3.

In the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta, he won a bar of gold in 50m butterfly S7 and a bar of silver each in 200m individual medley SM7 and 50m free-style S7 events.

Swimmers in the S7 class have limited leg function or are missing a leg or parts of both legs, or have amputations and cerebral palsy.

