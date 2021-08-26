Left Menu

Eng vs Ind, 3rd Test: Burns, Hameed fall but hosts still miles ahead (Lunch, Day 2)

India might have picked the wickets of England openers Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed on the second morning of the ongoing third Test at Headingley, Leeds, on Thursday, but the hosts are still miles ahead in the game thanks to a splendid bowling effort from James Anderson and boys on the first day.

ANI | Headingley | Updated: 26-08-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 17:47 IST
Eng vs Ind, 3rd Test: Burns, Hameed fall but hosts still miles ahead (Lunch, Day 2)
England opening batsman Haseeb Hameed (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

India might have picked the wickets of England openers Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed on the second morning of the ongoing third Test at Headingley, Leeds, on Thursday, but the hosts are still miles ahead in the game thanks to a splendid bowling effort from James Anderson and boys on the first day. At the lunch break, England's score read 182/2 - a lead of 104 runs with 8 wickets in the bag. For the Three Lions, Dawid Malan (27*) and Joe Root (14*) are at the crease.

Resuming at 120/0, Burns and Hameed added 15 more runs to the total before Mohammed Shami sent Burns (61) back to the pavilion, bringing Dawid Malan to the crease. While Malan did hit boundaries, Hameed found it tough in the middle and the Indians were able to dry the runs up considerably. Both batsmen put together 24 runs for the second wicket, but the stand came to an end on the final ball of the 63rd over as Ravindra Jadeja bowled Hameed (68), reducing England to 159/2.

Skipper Root along with Malan ensured that England did not suffer more hiccups and the hosts entered the interval with eight wickets in hand. On the opening day, India was bowled out for 78 as no batsman was able to stay at the crease for a long haul. For England, James Anderson and Craig Overton returned with three wickets each. Brief Scores: India 78; England 182/2 (Haseeb Hameed 68, Rory Burns 62, Ravindra Jadeja 1-16). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021