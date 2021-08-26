Cricket-England lose openers but lead swells at Headingley

England lost both of their openers but stretched their lead to 104 runs replying to India's meagre first innings total of 78 on day two of the third test at Headingley on Thursday. The hosts were 182-2 at lunch, with Dawid Malan on 27 and looking keen to capitalise on his return to the test squad.

Captain Joe Root was batting on 14 at the other end. Earlier, Mohammed Shami earned the breakthrough for India when he pushed one through Rory Burn's gate to hit the top of the off-stump.

Burns made 61 and featured in a 135-run stand with Haseeb Hameed for England's highest opening stand since Alastair Cook and Hameed put on 180 against India in 2016. Hameed was also soon back in the pavilion after making 68, beaten by a Ravindra Jadeja delivery that spun past his bat and hit the off-stump.

It was the left-arm spinner's first wicket in the seamer-dominated series. Playing his first test in three years, Malan played a couple of delectable cuts against Mohammed Siraj and has looked untroubled so far.

England's players wore black armbands in memory of former captain Ted Dexter, who has died at the age of 86.

