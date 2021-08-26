Left Menu

Soccer-Inter sign Argentina forward Correa from Lazio

Inter Milan have signed Argentina forward Joaquin Correa on an initial loan deal from Lazio with an obligation to make the transfer permanent, the two Serie A clubs announced on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 18:59 IST
Soccer-Inter sign Argentina forward Correa from Lazio

Inter Milan have signed Argentina forward Joaquin Correa on an initial loan deal from Lazio with an obligation to make the transfer permanent, the two Serie A clubs announced on Thursday. Lazio said the loan deal is worth five million euros ($5.87 million) and Inter will buy him for 25 million euros.

Inter said Correa has signed until June 2025 and the 27-year-old could be available for Friday's Serie A trip to Verona. Correa has been reunited with former Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi, under whom he played 38 times last season in all competitions, scoring 11 goals and grabbing six assists.

Italian champions Inter are top of Serie A after beating Genoa 4-0 in their opening fixture. ($1 = 0.8512 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021