Left Menu

Hockey India congratulates Amit Rohidas on being awarded Biju Patnaik Sports Award

Hockey India on Thursday congratulated Indian men's hockey team defender and drag-flicker Amit Rohidas for winning the prestigious Biju Patnaik Sports Award for outstanding performance in Sports and Games.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 19:14 IST
Hockey India congratulates Amit Rohidas on being awarded Biju Patnaik Sports Award
Amit Rohidas (Photo/ Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hockey India on Thursday congratulated Indian men's hockey team defender and drag-flicker Amit Rohidas for winning the prestigious Biju Patnaik Sports Award for outstanding performance in Sports and Games. Rohidas played an instrumental role in India's backline as well as penalty corner defending in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics where India ended the 41-year wait to win an Olympic Medal.

The hockey star from Sundargarh district has been a regular feature in the Indian team after making a comeback in 2017 and has been part of some of the biggest feats in Indian hockey. Hockey coach Kalu Charan Choudhury, on the other hand, has worked towards developing talented players at the grassroots level and has been coaching aspiring hockey players from Odisha state for many decades now. He won the Biju Patnaik Sports Award for Lifetime Achievement in promotion of Sports & Games while Siba Prasad was awarded Coach of The Year.

Congratulating the awardees, Hockey India President Gyanendro Ningombam said, "I am very delighted to know that Indian Men's Hockey Team defender Amit Rohidas has been awarded with the prestigious Biju Patnaik Sports Award for outstanding performance in Sports & Games. He is truly deserving of it. His contribution to the Indian Team in their Bronze Medal feat in the Olympics will go down in history. I wish this accolade will encourage him to do better and better for the Indian team in the coming days." "I also congratulate coach Kalu Charan Choudhury for winning the Biju Patnaik Sports Award for Lifetime Achievement in promotion of Sports & Games. He has dedicated his life to hockey, and this is a befitting award for his contribution. I also congratulate Siba Prasad on being awarded the Coach of the Year. Congratulations to all the winners," Ningombam added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021