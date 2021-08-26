Left Menu

Scott McTominay undergoes surgery for groin injury

Manchester United has provided an update on Scott McTominay's situation after the midfielder was left out of the Scotland squad for next month's international fixtures.

Manchester United has provided an update on Scott McTominay's situation after the midfielder was left out of the Scotland squad for next month's international fixtures. The midfielder performed superbly in the opening weekend win over Leeds United, and was singled out for praise by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer afterwards, but was only able to manage a cameo off the bench in the 1-1 draw at Southampton.

Ole admitted on Sunday that the Academy product has been struggling with a groin problem, and steps have now been taken to rectify it. "Scott has undergone surgery for an ongoing groin injury that was causing significant pain when playing," said the club in an official statement.

"Having tried all other treatment options in pre-season, surgery was deemed necessary to resolve the issue. We hope to have him back soon," the statement added. Scott is set to be unavailable for Sunday's Premier League clash at Wolves.

United have three league games in September -- against Newcastle United, West Ham United and Aston Villa. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

