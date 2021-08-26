Third Test: England reach 298-3 at tea on day 2, extend lead by 220 runs

England extended their lead to 220 runs after reaching 298 for 3 at tea on the second day of the third cricket Test against India here on Thursday.

Skipper Joe Root (80) was at the crease during the break as Mohammed Siraj removed David Malan (70) at the stroke of tea.

In the morning session, pacer Mohammed Shami had accounted for Rory Burns (61), while left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Haseeb Hameed (68).

On Wednesday, England had dismissed India for a paltry 78 in 40.4 overs.

Brief Scores: India 1st innings: 78 allout in 40.4 overs (Rohit Sharma 19, Ajinkya Rahane 18; James Anderson 3/6, Craig Overton 3/14). England 1st innings: 298 for 3 in 94 overs (Joe Root 80 not out, David Malan 70, Haseeb Hameed 68; Mohammed Shami 1/73, Ravindra Jadeja 1/38, Mohammed Siraj 1/67).