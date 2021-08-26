Soccer-Villa donate share of League Cup gate receipts to fourth-tier Barrow

Left Menu

Aston Villa have given their share of the gate receipts from Tuesday's 6-0 League Cup win over Barrow back to the club, the League Two (fourth tier) side said on Thursday. In December, the Premier League reached an agreement with the English Football League (EFL) to provide a 250 million pounds ($343 million) bailout package https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-health-coronavirus-soccer-england-idUKKBN28D1R9 for lower-division clubs struggling financially. ($1 = 0.7287 pounds)

Aston Villa have given their share of the gate receipts from Tuesday's 6-0 League Cup win over Barrow back to the club, the League Two (fourth tier) side said on Thursday. The Premier League side were due 45% of the gate receipts after The Dunes Hotel Stadium was sold out for the second round tie, where Villa's 19-year-old forward Cameron Archer grabbed a hat-trick.

"It's just a wonderful gesture and we're so grateful for their generosity," Barrow Chairman Paul Hornby said in a statement https://www.barrowafc.com/news/2021/august/260821-aston-villa-donate-their-share-of-carabao-cup-receipts-back-to-barrow-after-second-round-tie. "Despite the result, it was a fantastic occasion for everyone connected with Barrow and the revenue generated from it and this subsequent donation is crucial to the club."

Lower division sides were in dire straits last season when their finances were hit hard after the COVID-19 pandemic barred fans from entering stadiums, leaving many at risk of going out of business. In December, the Premier League reached an agreement with the English Football League (EFL) to provide a 250 million pounds ($343 million) bailout package https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-health-coronavirus-soccer-england-idUKKBN28D1R9 for lower-division clubs struggling financially.

($1 = 0.7287 pounds)

