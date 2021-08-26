Left Menu

Soccer-Real Madrid increase bid for PSG's Mbappe to 170 million euros - Sky Sports

Spanish and French media reported on Tuesday that Real Madrid had made a bid for the 22-year-old World Cup winner, who scored 42 goals in all competitions for PSG last season and has reportedly said he wants to move to Spain. PSG sporting director Leonardo had said the 160 million euro bid was "not sufficient" and that Mbappe, who has one year left on his current deal, would only leave on the Ligue 1 club's terms. ($1 = 0.8508 euros)

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 20:41 IST
Soccer-Real Madrid increase bid for PSG's Mbappe to 170 million euros - Sky Sports
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Real Madrid have increased their offer to sign Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe to 170 million euros ($199.80 million) after having an initial 160 million euro bid rejected https://www.reuters.com/article/us-soccer-france-psg-idUKKBN2FQ15Y, Sky Sports reported https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11820/12391302/kylian-mbappe-real-madrid-make-improved-145-6m-offer-to-paris-saint-germain-to-sign-forward on Thursday. Spanish and French media reported on Tuesday that Real Madrid had made a bid for the 22-year-old World Cup winner, who scored 42 goals in all competitions for PSG last season and has reportedly said he wants to move to Spain.

PSG sporting director Leonardo had said the 160 million euro bid was "not sufficient" and that Mbappe, who has one year left on his current deal, would only leave on the Ligue 1 club's terms. Mbappe joined PSG from AS Monaco in 2017, initially on loan and then permanently a year later in a deal valued at 180 million euros.

Leonardo added that PSG were not willing to let Mbappe go for a fee that was less than what they had paid to sign him from Monaco, as they still owe them money from the 2017 transfer. ($1 = 0.8508 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021