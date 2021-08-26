Soccer-Real Madrid increase bid for PSG's Mbappe to 170 million euros - Sky Sports

Real Madrid have increased their offer to sign Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe to 170 million euros ($199.80 million) after having an initial 160 million euro bid rejected https://www.reuters.com/article/us-soccer-france-psg-idUKKBN2FQ15Y, Sky Sports reported https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11820/12391302/kylian-mbappe-real-madrid-make-improved-145-6m-offer-to-paris-saint-germain-to-sign-forward on Thursday. Spanish and French media reported on Tuesday that Real Madrid had made a bid for the 22-year-old World Cup winner, who scored 42 goals in all competitions for PSG last season and has reportedly said he wants to move to Spain.

PSG sporting director Leonardo had said the 160 million euro bid was "not sufficient" and that Mbappe, who has one year left on his current deal, would only leave on the Ligue 1 club's terms. Mbappe joined PSG from AS Monaco in 2017, initially on loan and then permanently a year later in a deal valued at 180 million euros.

Leonardo added that PSG were not willing to let Mbappe go for a fee that was less than what they had paid to sign him from Monaco, as they still owe them money from the 2017 transfer. ($1 = 0.8508 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)