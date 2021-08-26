Left Menu

Australia''s home World Cup qualifier vs China moves to Qatar

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 26-08-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 20:48 IST
Australia''s home World Cup qualifier vs China moves to Qatar
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Australia's home World Cup qualifying game against China on Sept. 2 will instead be played in Qatar, the Asian Football Confederation confirmed Thursday.

The change was made “in light of the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in Australia and China,'' the AFC said, as arrivals into both countries face 14-day quarantines.

China will stay in Qatar, which hosts next year's World Cup, to face Japan five days later while Australia will head to Hanoi to play Vietnam in Group B.

Australia soccer federation chief executive James Johnson said it's disappointing to not play at home, but he's hopeful about scheduled home games against Oman and Saudi Arabia in October and November, respectively.

“History highlights that playing on home soil provides a distinct advantage for the Socceroos when it comes to qualifying for the FIFA World Cup,” Johnson said. ”We are equally committed to continuing dialogue with governments about bringing the Socceroos ... home this year.'' Quarantine rules have caused headaches for clubs, national teams and administrators all around the world. On Tuesday, English Premier League clubs announced that they would not release nearly 60 players for international duty in countries on Britain's “red list” which mandates quarantine upon their return.

The AFC also announced that due to security concerns, Iraq and Syria will play their Group A home games elsewhere. After returning from South Korea, Iraq will host Iran in Doha while Syria's first home game comes against the United Arab Emirates in Amman, Jordan on Sept. 7.

The top two from both six-team groups qualify automatically for the World Cup. The third-placed teams will meet in a playoff with the winner taking on a team from another confederation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021