Left Menu

CPL franchise Saint Lucia Kings unveil new team jersey

At the beginning of the 2021 edition of the Caribbean Premier League, Saint Lucia Kings on Thursday launched their new team jersey and announced its partners that will support and strengthen the team this season of the CPL.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-08-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 21:11 IST
CPL franchise Saint Lucia Kings unveil new team jersey
Saint Lucia Kings skipper Faf Du Plessis (Photo/ Saint Lucia Kings). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At the beginning of the 2021 edition of the Caribbean Premier League, Saint Lucia Kings on Thursday launched their new team jersey and announced its partners that will support and strengthen the team this season of the CPL. Andy Flower, Coach, Saint Lucia Kings in an official release, said, "It's great to be back in the Caribbean. Everyone's really excited to see each other, meeting old friends from last year and our exciting new talent as well. One of the great things about franchise cricket, is all these brilliant sportspeople meeting and getting together, trying to do something special over the next three weeks."

"So the Saint Lucia Kings squad is super excited about the challenge ahead. We will be ready to roll, come Friday morning," he added. Satish Menon, Saint Lucia Kings CEO, said: "We are delighted to launch the new Saint Lucia Kings jersey today. We have such wonderful partners on board to support us this season as well. Their presence is a celebration and we just want to reciprocate that with a stellar performance on-field."

Faf Du Plessis, Captain, Saint Lucia Kings said, "I'm really looking forward to personally getting back on the cricket field again. It's been a long time for me, 3 months now where I haven't been able to play, so just desperately wanting to get out there and do what I love again. I am very excited about being with a new franchise with a new identity and a new team. The guys are really keen to get going. The competition is going to be really intense in terms of games. All in all extremely excited about the next three weeks ahead." The Saint Lucia Kings team led by captain Faf du Plessis is all set to give its best this edition of the CPL and will play their first match against Jamaica Tallawahs on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021