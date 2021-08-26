CPL franchise Saint Lucia Kings unveil new team jersey

At the beginning of the 2021 edition of the Caribbean Premier League, Saint Lucia Kings on Thursday launched their new team jersey and announced its partners that will support and strengthen the team this season of the CPL. Andy Flower, Coach, Saint Lucia Kings in an official release, said, "It's great to be back in the Caribbean. Everyone's really excited to see each other, meeting old friends from last year and our exciting new talent as well. One of the great things about franchise cricket, is all these brilliant sportspeople meeting and getting together, trying to do something special over the next three weeks."

"So the Saint Lucia Kings squad is super excited about the challenge ahead. We will be ready to roll, come Friday morning," he added. Satish Menon, Saint Lucia Kings CEO, said: "We are delighted to launch the new Saint Lucia Kings jersey today. We have such wonderful partners on board to support us this season as well. Their presence is a celebration and we just want to reciprocate that with a stellar performance on-field."

Faf Du Plessis, Captain, Saint Lucia Kings said, "I'm really looking forward to personally getting back on the cricket field again. It's been a long time for me, 3 months now where I haven't been able to play, so just desperately wanting to get out there and do what I love again. I am very excited about being with a new franchise with a new identity and a new team. The guys are really keen to get going. The competition is going to be really intense in terms of games. All in all extremely excited about the next three weeks ahead." The Saint Lucia Kings team led by captain Faf du Plessis is all set to give its best this edition of the CPL and will play their first match against Jamaica Tallawahs on Friday. (ANI)

