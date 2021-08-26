Soccer-Man City suspend Mendy after defender charged by police

Manchester City have suspended left back Benjamin Mendy pending an investigation after the Frenchman was charged by the police on Thursday, the Premier League club said in a statement https://www.mancity.com/news/club/club-statement-63765586.

"The matter is subject to a legal process and the club is therefore unable to make further comment until that process is complete," City said.

