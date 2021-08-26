The following are the top/expected stories at 2110 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Day 2 of the third Test between India and England at Leeds.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-NEERAJ-CONTROVERSY Don't use my name to further propaganda and dirty agenda: Neeraj New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra on Thursday said he was pained by the controversy surrounding his comments on Pakistani Arshad Nadeem using his javelin during the Tokyo Games and called the entire furore ''propaganda aimed at pushing a dirty agenda.'' SPO-CRI-IND-ENG-PANT-SIRAJ Ball was thrown at Siraj from stands, reveals Pant Leeds, Aug 26 (PTI) A ball was thrown at India pacer Mohammed Siraj from the spectator stands on the opening day of the third Test against England here, his India teammate Rishabh Pant has revealed.

SPO-CRI-IND-ENG-ANDERSON These days I bowl less in nets and save it for matches: Anderson Leeds, Aug 26 (PTI) Ageless English pacer James Anderson says the secret to his longevity in Test cricket lies in cutting down on his time at the nets to save it for the matches.

SPO-CRI-IND-ENG-PANT Had to change my stance after being told by umpire: Pant Leeds, Aug 26 (PTI) The swashbuckling Rishabh Pant has revealed he had to change his stance after being told by the umpire as batting outside the crease to negate swing formed footmarks in the pitch's danger area during India's forgettable opening day at Headingley.

SPO-WREST-IND-UP-ADOPTION UP government adopts Indian wrestling till 2032 Olympics By Amanpreet Singh New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) In a massive boost for Indian wrestling, the Uttar Pradesh government has adopted the sport and is expected to pump in Rs 170 crore to support the grapplers till the 2032 Olympics, WFI President Brijbhushan Sharan Singh told PTI.

SPO-BOX-LD NATIONALS Men's national boxing from Sep 15; allowing head guards under consideration New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) is planning to conduct the men's national championships from September 15 to 22 at the Inspire Institute of Sports in Karnataka's Bellary and is considering the possibility of allowing pugilists to compete with head guards at the event.

SPO-PARALYMPICS-AFGHAN-ATHLETES-EVACUATION Afghanistan's Tokyo Games Paralympians safely evacuated, says IPC Tokyo, Aug 26 (PTI) Afghanistan's two para-athletes, who were forced to pull out of the Tokyo Paralympics because of Taliban's takeover of their country, have been safely evacuated, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) said but declined to comment on their whereabouts.

SPO-PARALYMPICS-TT-2NDLD IND Paddler Bhavinaben advances to round of 16, Sonalben out Tokyo, Aug 26 (PTI) Indian paddler Bhavinaben Patel progressed to the Round of 16 in the women's singles Class 4 table tennis event with a hard-fought 3-1 victory over Great Britain's Megan Shackleton at the Tokyo Paralympics here on Thursday.

SPO-PARALYMPICS-FEATURE-KASHAFALI Wait Until Dark: Visually-impaired para-sprinter Kashafali's epic journey towards sunshine Tokyo, Aug 26 (PTI) As a kid Salum Ageze Kashafali would wake up at the wee hours to the sound of bombs with debris scattered around in a ball of smoke.

SPO-CRI-ENG-DEXTER-DEATH Former England captain Ted Dexter dies London, Aug 26 (PTI) Former England captain Ted Dexter has died at Wolverhampton after a bout of illness, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) said on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-PCB-LD MANI Ramiz Raja all set to take over as PCB chairman; Ehsan Mani steps down Karachi, Aug 26 (PTI) Former captain Ramiz Raja will be the new chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as veteran administrator Ehsan Mani stepped down from the post after completing his three-year term.

SPO-BOX-ASIAN-IND Six Indians in finals of Asian Youth boxing in Dubai New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) Six Indian boxers advanced to the finals of the Asian Youth Championships in Dubai with two of them getting walkovers after their Kazakh opponents were quarantined following a COVID-19 case in the contingent.

SPO-TENNIS-OPEN-IND Prajnesh advances to second round of US Open qualifiers New York, Aug 26 (PTI) India's top-ranked tennis player Prajnesh Gunneswaran progressed to the second round of the US Open qualifiers with a straight set win over Brayden Schnur of Canada here.

SPO-PARALYMPICS-MOTHER-DAUGHTER It's all in the family: Brazilian paddler relies on archer mom's advice at Tokyo Paralympics Tokyo, Aug 26 (PTI) Jane Karla Gogel and Lethicia Rodrigues Lacerda are one of the two parent-child duos competing at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics and the younger one feels that the experience of participating alongside her mother is nothing short of magical.

SPO-PARALYMPICS-SWIM-IND-JADHAV Swimmer Suyash Jadhav to miss one Paralympics event due to illness, COVID report negative: Officials Tokyo, Aug 26 (PTI) Swimmer Suyash Jadhav will miss Friday's 200m individual medley SM7 event in the Paralympic Games here as he is suffering from cold and sore throat.

SPO-GOLF-KAPIL Kapil Dev bats for removing duty from sports equipments New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) The legendary Kapil Dev feels removing duty on sports equipments will help the country produce more champions as more children will be able to afford the products and take up a sport.

SPO-CRI-IPL-REPLACEMENTS-SOUTHEE KKR sign Southee; RCB, Rajasthan Royals & Punjab Kings too announce replacements Kolkata, Aug 26 (PTI) New Zealand pacer Tim Southee has been roped in by Kolkata Knight Riders for the remainder of the IPL scheduled to be held in the UAE from September 19.

