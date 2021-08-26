Rajnath Singh to felicitate Olympians from Armed Forces

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will felicitate Olympians from the country's Armed Forces at a function at the Army Sports Institute (ASI) here on Friday, an official release said.

All Armed Forces personnel who represented India in the Tokyo Olympics including gold medalist javelin thrower subedar Neeraj Chopra are likely to be present, it added.

Singh will also visit the headquarters of the Southern Command during his visit. He will be accompanied by Chief of the Army Staff General M M Naravane and General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Command Lieutenant General J S Nain, said the release.

ASI, Pune has produced 34 Olympians, 22 Commonwealth Games medalists, 21 Asian Games medalists, six Youth Games medalists and 13 Arjuna Awardees so far, it said. PTI SPK KRK KRK

