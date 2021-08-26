Sports News Roundup: Djokovic looks to complete calendar Grand Slam at U.S. Open; Orioles top Angels, end 19-game skid and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Pliskova among contenders at U.S. Open as Czech chases elusive major

Karolina Pliskova will hope that a return to the hardcourts of the U.S. Open will help her break her Grand Slam duck as the former finalist heads to New York on the back of an encouraging run of results. The Czech is among a select group of players to have reached the top of the world rankings without having won a major and she will look to go a step further than her runner-up finish at Flushing Meadows in 2016.

MLB roundup: Orioles top Angels, end 19-game skid

Ramon Urias and Kelvin Gutierrez each drew bases-loaded walks as part of a five-run eighth inning Wednesday, helping the host Baltimore Orioles snap a 19-game losing streak with a 10-6 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Austin Hayes added a pinch-hit, two-run double in the eighth as the Orioles recorded their first win since a 7-1 romp over the New York Yankees on Aug. 2.

Tennis-Djokovic looks to complete calendar Grand Slam at U.S. Open

Novak Djokovic may not have played any U.S. Open tune-up events but the Serbian will be the favourite in New York nonetheless as he looks to complete a calendar-year Grand Slam that would put him in rarefied air. A New York triumph would not only make Djokovic the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open in the same year but would also give him a record-setting 21st career Grand Slam title.

Soccer-Man City's Mendy charged with four counts of rape, suspended by club

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy was charged by the Cheshire Constabulary with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault on Thursday, with the Premier League club suspending the Frenchman pending an investigation. The police added Mendy, 27, has been remanded in custody and is set to appear at Chester Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Tennis-Venus joins sister Serena, Kenin in missing U.S. Open

Venus Williams will miss the upcoming U.S. Open due to an injury, becoming the third U.S. female after her sister Serena and Sofia Kenin to announce on Wednesday they would not take part in the final Grand Slam tournament of the year. Two-time U.S. Open champion and former world number one Venus made the announcement in a video posted on social media https://twitter.com/Venuseswilliams/status/1430626530393305090.

Japan hospitalises first Paralympics participant with COVID-19 -Kyodo

A foreign participant in the Paralympic Games in Japan has been hospitalised with non-severe symptoms of COVID-19, Kyodo News said on Thursday, citing the Games' organising committee. It is the first hospitalisation of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, which opened on Tuesday.

Motor racing-Schumacher set for first Spa F1 outing 30 years after dad's debut

Mick Schumacher will follow in his father Michael's footsteps at this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix when he races a Formula One car around Spa-Francorchamps for the first time, 30 years after the Ferrari great made his debut at the iconic track. The 22-year-old has raced at Spa before on his way up to Formula One and even drove a demonstration lap around the circuit in his father's Benetton in 2017.

Bills receivers fined nearly $15K for mask violations

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie said Thursday that the NFL fined him nearly $15,000 for violating the rules about wearing masks for non-vaccinated players. McKenzie and fellow Bills receiver Cole Beasley, who said he was also fined, are subject to additional discipline for repeat violations, NFL Network reported.

Cricket-Former England test captain Dexter dies aged 86

Former England test captain Ted Dexter, one of the country's greatest players, has died aged 86 after a recent illness, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) said on Thursday. Dexter, nicknamed "Lord Ted", was an aggressive batsman and part-time seam bowler who played 62 tests for England after making his debut in 1958 against New Zealand.

Soccer-LaLiga looking at legal action regarding CONMEBOL fixture calendar

LaLiga is looking at precautionary legal action to protect its clubs and their players against the extension to the CONMEBOL international match calendar for South American countries in September and October, the Spanish league said on Thursday. At the start of August, FIFA announced that games postponed in March this year would be played in the international breaks.

