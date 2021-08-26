Left Menu

Tennis-Djokovic opens against qualifier, Tsitsipas to face Murray

Last year Zverev was denied a maiden major at the U.S. Open after being beaten in the final by Dominic Thiem, who is unable to defend his title due to a wrist injury. Main draw action at the U.S. Open starts on Monday, with the tournament being held with fans this year after taking place in a secure bubble last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 23:06 IST
Tennis-Djokovic opens against qualifier, Tsitsipas to face Murray
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@DjokerNole )

Novak Djokovic will launch his bid to complete the calendar-year Grand Slam at the U.S. Open against a qualifier, but his path gets much tougher with potential clashes against Matteo Berrettini and Alexander Zverev. French Open runner-up and third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on former champion Andy Murray in the pick of the first round matches. Murray is now ranked 114th in the world as he has struggled to regain full fitness after undergoing hip re-surfacing surgery in 2019.

In the women's draw held on Thursday in New York, top seed Ash Barty opens her campaign against Russian Vera Zvonareva while defending U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka will face Marie Bouzkova. Second seed Daniil Medvedev will launch his bid to win his first major title against veteran Frenchman Richard Gasquet.

Zverev, who could be Djokovic's semi-final opponent, has been the form player coming into Flushing Meadows, having upset the Serb on way to the singles gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and then rolling to victory at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Cincinnati. Last year Zverev was denied a maiden major at the U.S. Open after being beaten in the final by Dominic Thiem, who is unable to defend his title due to a wrist injury.

Main draw action at the U.S. Open starts on Monday, with the tournament being held with fans this year after taking place in a secure bubble last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's tournament has already witnessed several high-profile withdrawals, with Thiem being joined on the sidelines by Serena Williams, Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
2
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
3
Sydney hospitals erect emergency tents as COVID-19 cases hit record

Sydney hospitals erect emergency tents as COVID-19 cases hit record

 Global
4
World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vietnam

World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vie...

 Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021