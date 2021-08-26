Third Test: England 423-8 at stumps on day 2, extend lead by 345 runs

In-form skipper Joe Root smashed yet another hundred as England ended the second day of the third cricket Test at 423 for 8, taking a first-innings lead of 345 runs against India here on Thursday.

Root once again led from the front with his 8th hundred against India, a splendid 121 off 165 balls laced with 14 hits to the fence.

He added 139 runs with Dawid Malan (70) before sharing a 52-run stand with Jonny Bairstow (29) to put England in a commanding position with three days to go in the match.

At the draw of stumps, Craig Overton (24) and Ollie Robinson (0) were at the crease.

For India, Mohammed Shami (3/87) was the most successful bowler with three wickets, while Ravindra Jadeja (2/88), Mohammed Siraj (2/86) and Jasprit Bumrah (1/58) were the other wickettakers.

On Wednesday, England had dismissed India for a paltry 78 in 40.4 overs.

Brief Scores: India 1st innings: 78 allout in 40.4 overs (Rohit Sharma 19, Ajinkya Rahane 18; James Anderson 3/6, Craig Overton 3/14). England 1st innings: 423 for 8 in 129 overs (Joe Root 121, Mohammed Shami 3/87).

