J-K: 60 girls and 900 boys participate on first day of cricket U-19 trials

The trials are being held at venues in Jammu and Srinagar, JKCA member Mithun Manhas said, adding that trials will be held till August 27.He said that 60 girls and 900 boys participated.To ensure that proper Covid protocol is maintained players were advised to bring along RT-PCR or RAT report.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-08-2021 00:00 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 00:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) on Thursday began trials for the U-19 group and on its first day, 60 girls and 900 boys participated. The trials are being held at venues in Jammu and Srinagar, JKCA member Mithun Manhas said, adding that trials will be held till August 27.

''To ensure that proper Covid protocol is maintained players were advised to bring along RT-PCR or RAT report. For those who could not manage tests, arrangements were made at the venues for Rapid Antigen Test (RAT)'', Manhas said. He said that players without vaccination certificate had to undergo tests The JKCA has begun preliminary trials for selection of U-19 teams to represent Jammu and Kashmiur in the U-19 Vinoo Mankad Trophy (one-day format) and women U-19 one-day trophy being organised by the BCCI from September 20 to October 18, he said.

Last year these tournaments could not be held due to COVID-19. ''The trials began on August 25 both at Jammu and Srinagar and will terminate on August 27. However, seeing the large number of young cricketers reporting for trials, the selectors have been given the option to extend the trials by a day,'' an official said.

August 25 was kept for registration and other officials formalities and trials begain on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

