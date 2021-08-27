FACTBOX-Tennis-U.S. Open in numbers
Facts and records ahead of the 141st edition of the U.S. Open, which begins on Monday: PRIZE MONEY Men's/women's singles winner: $2.5 million Men's/women's singles runner-up: $1.25 million Total prize pot: $57.5 million SHOWCOURTS After being held without spectators last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament will be at full capacity for the main draw, making it the first Grand Slam to have full attendance since the 2020 Australian Open.
After being held without spectators last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament will be at full capacity for the main draw, making it the first Grand Slam to have full attendance since the 2020 Australian Open. - Arthur Ashe Stadium
Capacity: 23,771 The stadium is named after Arthur Ashe, who won the men's singles title at the U.S. Open in 1968, the Australian Open in 1970 and Wimbledon in 1975.
- Louis Armstrong Stadium Capacity: 14,053
The arena was opened during the 2018 U.S. Open to replace the 1978 stadium of the same name. It has a retractable roof, the largest of its kind among number two stadiums at Grand Slam venues. - Grandstand
Capacity: 8,125 The court made its debut on the first day of the 2016 U.S. Open.
TOP SEEDS Men's singles
1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 2-Daniil Medvedev (Russia)
3-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) 4-Alexander Zverev (Germany)
5-Andrey Rublev (Russia) Women's singles
1-Ash Barty (Australia) 2-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus)
3-Naomi Osaka (Japan) 4-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic)
5-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) MOST CHAMPIONSHIP TITLES
Men's singles Before 1968: 7 - Bill Tilden (U.S.), William Larned (U.S.), Richard Sears (U.S.)
Open Era: 5 - Roger Federer (Switzerland), Pete Sampras (U.S.), Jimmy Connors (U.S.) Women's singles
Before 1968: 8 - Molla Mallory (U.S.) Open Era: 6 - Serena Williams (U.S.), Chris Evert (U.S.)
YOUNGEST CHAMPION Men's singles - Pete Sampras (U.S) (1990): Aged 19 years, 28 days
Women's singles - Tracy Austin (U.S) (1979): Aged 16 years, 8 months, 28 days OLDEST CHAMPION
Men's singles - William Larned (U.S.) (1911): Aged 38 years, 8 months, 3 days Women's singles - Molla Mallory (U.S.) (1926): Aged 42 years, 5 months, 27 days (Compiled by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru)
