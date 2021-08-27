Left Menu

Ivashka, Ruusuvuori, Ymer advance in Winston-Salem Open

PTI | Winston-Salem | Updated: 27-08-2021 09:14 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 09:14 IST
Ivashka, Ruusuvuori, Ymer advance in Winston-Salem Open
  • Country:
  • United States

Ilya Ivashka, Emil Ruusuvuori and Mikael Ymer all took down seeded opponents - including No. 1 Pablo Carreno Busta - in the quarterfinals of the Winston-Salem Open.

Ivashka beat Carreno Busta 7-6 (2), 6-3, upending the world's 12th-ranked player. That sent the 27-year-old from Belarus into Friday's semifinals to face Russuvuori, a 22-year-old from Finland who beat 14th-seeded Richard Gasquet 7-6 (5), 6-1.

The winner of that semifinal will reach their first ATP Tour hard-court final.

Ymer followed by beating 13th-seeded Frances Tiafoe 6-7 (2), 6-2, 6-3 in the first night quarterfinal. He'll face 15th-seeded Carlos Alcaraz, who became the only seeded player to win Thursday by beating Marcos Giron 7-6 (2), 6-2 in the day's final match.

Ivashka, ranked No. 63 in the world, twice converted break-point opportunities while holding serve throughout the match against Carreno Busta, a U.S. Open semifinalist in 2017.

Ruusuvuori beat Gasquet - a three-time Grand Slam semifinalist - to claim his fourth straight-set win in five tournament matches.

Ymer's win came after he broke Tiafoe's serve three times in the third set, ending the 23-year-old American's run that had included a second-round win against Andy Murray.

Alcaraz also broke serve three times in his final set, including the final game.

The hard-court tournament is a tuneup for the U.S. Open, the year's last Grand Slam tournament, which starts Monday in New York.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
3
World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vietnam

World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vie...

 Vietnam
4
Sydney hospitals erect emergency tents as COVID-19 cases hit record

Sydney hospitals erect emergency tents as COVID-19 cases hit record

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021