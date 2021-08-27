Left Menu

Arsenal boss Arteta hints at more transfers but Aubameyang not for sale

PTI | London | Updated: 27-08-2021 09:17 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 09:17 IST
Arsenal boss Arteta hints at more transfers but Aubameyang not for sale
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

With transfer deadline day less than a week away, Mikel Arteta has hinted that more Arsenal signings could be imminent.

''There are still some things to do in the last few days because there are still some questions marks and deals that can happen, but we will see,'' said the Gunners boss.

However, Arteta insisted that Arsenal would not sell captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang if he were to become a target for Manchester City.

''Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is our player and he will remain here,'' Arteta said.

After failing to sign Tottenham forward Harry Kane, City remain keen to add a striker to their ranks and Aubameyang is rumoured to be in their sights.

Arsenal will travel to face City in the Premier League on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
3
World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vietnam

World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vie...

 Vietnam
4
Sydney hospitals erect emergency tents as COVID-19 cases hit record

Sydney hospitals erect emergency tents as COVID-19 cases hit record

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021