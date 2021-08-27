Arteta confirms Arsenal are in exit talks with Willian

After struggling to make an impact at Arsenal following a free transfer from Chelsea last year, midfielder Willian may be on the move again.

''We are having some conversations with him and the agent and we are evaluating the position that we are in at the moment,'' admittted Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta on Thursday.

Speculation has linked Willian with a return to Brazil and Sao Paulo club Corinthians, although Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta insisted on Friday that nothing has been finalised with the transfer window due to close on 13th August. Arsenal will travel to face City in the Premier League on Saturday.

