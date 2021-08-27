Left Menu

Former New Zealand skipper Chris Cairns paralysed after life-saving surgery

Former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns has paralysis in his legs after he suffered a "stroke in his spine" during heart surgery in Sydney.

ANI | Canberra | Updated: 27-08-2021 10:31 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 10:31 IST
Chris Cairns. Image Credit: ANI
  • Australia

Former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns has paralysis in his legs after he suffered a "stroke in his spine" during heart surgery in Sydney. The 51-year-old had suffered an aortic dissection in his heart in Canberra earlier this month and has undergone several operations since then. He was transferred to a specialist hospital in Sydney.

According to stuff.co.nz, Cairns returned to Canberra but remains in serious condition. "During the life saving emergency heart surgery Chris underwent in Sydney he suffered a stroke in his spine. This has resulted in paralysis in his legs," stuff.co.nz quoted a statement Cairns' lawyer Aaron Lloyd as saying.

"As a result he will be undertaking a significant rehabilitation process at a specialist spinal hospital in Australia. "Chris and his family remain appreciative of the immense public support as they deal with this difficult time. They also appreciate the way in which their privacy has been respected.

"Chris and his family now want to focus on spending time together where possible and making whatever progress they can in his recovery. We will update everyone when there is more news, but that is likely to be some time away," the statement added. Cairns played 62 Tests, 215 ODIs, and two T20Is for New Zealand between 1989 and 2006. The veteran all-rounder amassed 3,320 Test runs at an average of over 33 and took 218 wickets at an average of just over 29.

In ODIs, Cairns gathered 4,950 runs at 29.46 and took 201 wickets at 32.80. Cairns was named as one of five Wisden Cricketers of the year in 2000 and is the son of former New Zealand all-rounder Lance Cairns. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

