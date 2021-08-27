Cricket-Du Plessis edging closer to return from three-month concussion layoff

South Africa batsman Faf du Plessis said he is at the end of a "tough three months" after suffering a concussion, as the 37-year-old aims to return to action. Du Plessis suffered some memory loss after sustaining a concussion during a Pakistan Super League match in June following his collision with a team mate when he tried to save a boundary.

After failing to recover from the concussion, he missed the inaugural Hundred competition in England. But Du Plessis is now confident of getting back on the field for Saint Lucia Kings, whom he will captain in the Twenty20 Caribbean Premier League. "It has been a tough three months," Du Plessis said. "I didn't expect it to take this long and I also didn't expect it to be quite as severe.

"But I feel like I am at the end of it, which really is pleasing for myself. "There's a lot of cricket this year that I still need to play. As I mentioned earlier, missing three months of cricket is not something that is very nice. So I am just really looking forward to getting back out on the field."

Saint Lucia Kings begin their league campaign against two-time champions Jamaica Tallawahs later on Friday.

