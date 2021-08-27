Tokyo Paralympics: Powerlifter Sakina Khatun finishes 5th in women's 50kg final

India's Sakina Khatun finished fifth in women's 50 Kg powerlifting final in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics on Friday. Sakina, who had won a bronze medal in Commonwealth Games, successfully lifted 90 kg in her first attempt and was not able to go above 90 kg. As a result, the Indian para-powerlifter missed out on a medal.

Chinese powerlifter Hu Dandan won the gold as she lifted 120kg while Egypt's Rehab Ahmed clinched silver. Olivia Broome of Great Britain won the bronze in the women's 50 Kg powerlifting final in the Tokyo Paralympics on Friday. Sakina got off to a decent start as she lifted 90kg in her first attempt and was ranked one before Lidiia Soloviova of Ukraine occupied the top post with a lift of 104kg.

After the completion of the first round, Sakina was in sixth place while Egypt's Ahmed had taken the top spot with a lift of 117kg. Sakina then failed to lift 93kg in her second attempt and went again with the same weight but this time she lifted to move up to the fifth spot. However, her efforts on Friday weren't sufficient for the Indian athlete to claim a medal.

Later in the day, India's para-powerlifter Jaideep Kumar will take part in the men's 65 kg category. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)